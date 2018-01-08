Two senior citizens hurt on ice-covered road in Macon County

Two northeast Missouri residents were hurt Sunday morning when a pickup truck overturned off ice-covered Highway 63 in northern Macon County.

The driver, 80-year old Stanley East, and a passenger, 82-year old Mary East, both of Laplata, were taken to Samaritan Hospital at Macon with serious injuries.

The accident was on Highway 63 in Atlanta when the truck went out of control on the ice-covered road, traveled off the right side of the pavement, and overturned demolishing the vehicle.

Both occupants were wearing seatbelts.

