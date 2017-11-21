Two organizations receive GRM Networks Community Improvement Grants

Two area organizations received Third Quarter GRM Networks Community Improvement Grants.

The Bethany Kiwanis Club received $500 to help purchase clothing for children in Harrison County.

The Wayne County Fair Board in Corydon, Iowa received $250 to purchase materials needed to build a new open shelter house.

The deadline to submit applications for the Fourth Quarter Community Grant is December 31st.

Visit the GRM grant site on the internet or stop by a GRM Networks business office for an application.

Questions can be directed to Marketing Supervisor Cindy Roy at 660-748-2117 or [email protected]

