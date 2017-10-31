Two-night course to assist elected board members offered in area communities

You’ve just been elected to a public board of directors, now what?

The University of Missouri Extension offers a two-night course to help newly elected board members. The course is offered at Unionville, Kahoka, Trenton, Brookfield, Edina and Palmyra, 6-9 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 16.

Topics:

Roles and responsibilities of board members.

Procedures and policies for effective meetings.

Sunshine Law and the media.

Teamwork, building consensus, and managing conflict.

Fiscal oversight.

Locations:

Putnam County High School, 801 S. 20th St., Unionville.

Knox County High School, 55701 State Highway 6, Edina.

North Central Missouri College, Room 208, Geyer Hall, 1301 Main St., Trenton.

Brookfield Area Career Center, 122 Pershing Road, Brookfield.

MU Extension Center in Clark County, 111 E. Court St., Kahoka.

MU Extension Center in Marion County, Suite 201, 100 S. Main St., Palmyra.

The program is also a good refresher course for those already serving in public board positions, said MU Extension agriculture business specialist Joe Koenen.

To register, send a check for $55 payable to MU Extension in Putnam County, Room 104, Courthouse, Unionville, MO 63565, or call 660-947-2705 by Nov. 6. Fees cover materials and a light meal.