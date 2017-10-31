Two-night course to assist elected board members offered in area communities

You’ve just been elected to a public board of directors, now what?
The University of Missouri Extension offers a two-night course to help newly elected board members. The course is offered at Unionville, Kahoka, Trenton, Brookfield, Edina and Palmyra, 6-9 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 16.
Topics:
- Roles and responsibilities of board members.
- Procedures and policies for effective meetings.
- Sunshine Law and the media.
- Teamwork, building consensus, and managing conflict.
- Fiscal oversight.
Locations:
- Putnam County High School, 801 S. 20th St., Unionville.
- Knox County High School, 55701 State Highway 6, Edina.
- North Central Missouri College, Room 208, Geyer Hall, 1301 Main St., Trenton.
- Brookfield Area Career Center, 122 Pershing Road, Brookfield.
- MU Extension Center in Clark County, 111 E. Court St., Kahoka.
- MU Extension Center in Marion County, Suite 201, 100 S. Main St., Palmyra.
The program is also a good refresher course for those already serving in public board positions, said MU Extension agriculture business specialist Joe Koenen.
To register, send a check for $55 payable to MU Extension in Putnam County, Room 104, Courthouse, Unionville, MO 63565, or call 660-947-2705 by Nov. 6. Fees cover materials and a light meal.