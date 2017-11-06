Two job fairs scheduled for Trenton this week

The Missouri Career Center on Main Street in downtown Trenton will be the site of three job fairs this week.

Manpower employment services will be at the job center Tuesday morning November 7, at 10 o’clock and again on Thursday afternoon November 9 at 1 o’clock. Applicants will need to complete a profile before meeting with the Manpower representative. If you haven’t been at the job center in the past three months, you are advised to stop in early to complete registration. Applicants for a job will need to have a photo ID and one other form of identification with them either Tuesday or Thursday.

Smithfield Farms will have a job fair Thursday morning, November 9 from 9 to 11:30.

Those seeking employment with Smithfield must first contact the job center to schedule a time to have an informational session. These sessions are held every 20 minutes. Smithfield has openings at locations no more than 25 miles from Trenton.

The phone number to call for more information, or to arrange an interview time, is 359-5636, extension 15. The office contact is Cheryl Fredricks, a workforce development specialist.

The job center is at 1104 Main in downtown Trenton in the front part of the office of the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission next door to Trenton City Hall.

Like this: Like Loading...