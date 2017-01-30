Two injured in crash on I-35 at Cameron

Residents of Bethany and Kearney received injuries in a single vehicle accident at Cameron yesterday afternoon.
The highway patrol reports a car driven by 56-year-old Marla Williams of Bethany was southbound when it traveled into the median of Interstate 35.
The driver over-corrected causing the car to travel across the road and strike a guard rail. The vehicle then traveled back into the median where it came to a stop.
The car was demolished.
The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for Marla Williams who was taken to the Liberty Hospital. A passenger, 15-year-old Heath Moravec of Kearney, received minor injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
Both occupants were using seat belts.