Two injured in crash on I-35 at Cameron

Residents of Bethany and Kearney received injuries in a single vehicle accident at Cameron yesterday afternoon.

The highway patrol reports a car driven by 56-year-old Marla Williams of Bethany was southbound when it traveled into the median of Interstate 35.

The driver over-corrected causing the car to travel across the road and strike a guard rail. The vehicle then traveled back into the median where it came to a stop.

The car was demolished.

The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for Marla Williams who was taken to the Liberty Hospital. A passenger, 15-year-old Heath Moravec of Kearney, received minor injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

Like this: Like Loading...