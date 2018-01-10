Authorities hold two in custody after arrest on Tuesday

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest Tuesday of two Trenton residents.

Thirty-five-year-old Robert Andrew Brandon was arrested for failure to appear for felony delivery of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana. His bond is $25,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of circuit court Thursday.

Court documents accuse him of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and distribute it.

Thirty-one-year-old James Earl Harding was arrested in Jackson County for the felonies of resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony, stealing related offense—third offense, and possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana. His bonds total $25,000 cash only.

He is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court January 23rd for the resisting or interfering with arrest charge and February 15th for the other charges.

Court documents accuse Harding of resisting arrest by fleeing in a motor vehicle when Trenton Police Officer Matt Preston attempted to make an arrest of the defendant for a probation and parole felony warrant out of Grundy County.

