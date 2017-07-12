Two in arrest report from Grundy County Sheriff

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two women on unrelated charges.

Twenty-one year old Kyleigh Elaine Rothman of Spickard was charged on two felony counts of stealing related offense, third offense. Her bond is $15,000 cash or corporate surety.

She was incarcerated at the Chillicothe Correctional Center, and she was scheduled to appear in the associate division of Circuit Court Tuesday morning.

Court documents accuse Rothman of appropriating a 22 inch TV, which was owned by Catherine Howard, as well as checks belonging to another individual in October 2016.

The court documents note she had previously pleaded guilty or been found guilty on two or more separate occasions of a stealing-related offense for events occurring within 10 years of the present offense.

Twenty-one year old Jordan Farmer of Trenton was arrested for a technical probation violation of special conditions Monday.

Her bond is $15,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for Division One of circuit court Thursday.

Farmer was originally charged with possession of a controlled substance.

