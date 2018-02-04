Two in arrest report from Grundy County Sheriff

Local News February 4, 2018February 4, 2018 KTTN News
Arrest

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two area men.

Fifty-one-year-old Gregory Gullick of Galt was arrested in Jackson County, Kansas for failure to appear on an original charge of felony operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license—third and subsequent offense.

Gullick waived extradition and was returned to Grundy County with bond set at $15,000 cash only.

Thirty-eight-year-old Gregory Baecht of Trenton was arrested for a technical probation violation of residency, drugs, and special conditions. His original charge was possession of a controlled substance. Baecht’s bond is $15,000 cash or corporate surety.

Both Gullick and Baecht are scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court February 15.

Post Views: 444

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News