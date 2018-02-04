Two in arrest report from Grundy County Sheriff

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two area men.

Fifty-one-year-old Gregory Gullick of Galt was arrested in Jackson County, Kansas for failure to appear on an original charge of felony operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license—third and subsequent offense.

Gullick waived extradition and was returned to Grundy County with bond set at $15,000 cash only.

Thirty-eight-year-old Gregory Baecht of Trenton was arrested for a technical probation violation of residency, drugs, and special conditions. His original charge was possession of a controlled substance. Baecht’s bond is $15,000 cash or corporate surety.

Both Gullick and Baecht are scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court February 15.

