Two hurt in Friday rollover crash west of Utica

The Highway Patrol reports two men sustained injuries when their van overturned two miles west of Utica Friday morning.

Forty-six-year-old Keven Jaques of Chillicothe drove west on U. S. 36 when the van skidded across the center line and off the south side of the road before overturning. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels on the south side of the road in the median and was totaled.

The Patrol reports the driver received moderate injuries, and the passenger 35-year-old Mathew Pike of Liberty sustained minor injuries. Emergency medical services transported them to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

The Patrol notes both men wore safety devices at the time of the accident and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

