Two hurt in crash south of Albany

The Highway Patrol reports two men sustained moderate injuries when their vehicle overturned in Gentry County Wednesday morning.

Twenty-nine-year-old William Wilson of Albany drove south on Missouri 85, ten miles south of Albany when the pickup ran off the west side of the road. Â The vehicle then struck an embankment and overturned before coming to a rest on its top, totaling it.

Wilson was partially ejected out of the driver’s side window.

A private vehicle transported Wilson and his passenger, 17-year-old Brendan Smith of Stanberry, to the Northwest Medical Center in Albany.

The Patrol reports Wilson did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident, while Smith did.

The Gentry County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

