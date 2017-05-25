Two hurt in crash south of Albany

The Highway Patrol reports two men sustained moderate injuries when their vehicle overturned in Gentry County Wednesday morning.

Twenty-nine-year-old William Wilson of Albany drove south on Missouri 85, ten miles south of Albany when the pickup ran off the west side of the road. The vehicle then struck an embankment and overturned before coming to a rest on its top, totaling it.

Wilson was partially ejected out of the driver’s side window.

A private vehicle transported Wilson and his passenger, 17-year-old Brendan Smith of Stanberry, to the Northwest Medical Center in Albany.

The Patrol reports Wilson did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident, while Smith did.

The Gentry County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

