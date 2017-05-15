Two hurt in ATV crash near McFall

Two individuals riding an all-terrain vehicle were injured last night in a rollover accident one mile southwest of McFall.

The highway patrol reports 26-year-old Casey Burnett of Cameron received moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center and 14-year-old Connor McCartney of McFall received minor injuries and was taken to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

Investigators reported the eastbound ATV, driven by Burnett, swerved to avoid another vehicle at the crest of a hill, traveled off the south side of 425th Street, and overturned.

The ATV came to a stop on its passenger side in a field and was demolished in the accident about 8:45 Sunday night.

Both riders were using safety equipment.

