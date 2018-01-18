Two Gilman City teens involved in rollover crash

Two teenage boys were involved in a rollover accident early Wednesday evening in Gilman City.

The highway patrol reports Elijah Wolf received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. He was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Harold Neff. Both boys, 18-year-old, are from Gilman City.

The state patrol reports the vehicle was northbound when it began to slide on an icy street and went off the west side of Broadway. The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned coming to rest on its top. The vehicle was demolished in the 6 pm Wednesday night accident and both teens were using seat belts.

Assisting at Gilman City were the Harrison County sheriff’s office and Bethany Police.

