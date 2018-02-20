Two from Trenton arrested on separate charges

Two Trenton residents, arrested on separate charges over the weekend, are to appear February 27 in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

39-year-old Robert Dewayne Casebolt faces two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault – a misdemeanor.

60-year-old Timothy Glen Waters was arrested by the Highway Patrol and charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner on Highway 6 on Saturday.

Bonds for Casebolt and Waters are $10,000 each.

