Two from Chillicothe FFA place 2nd in speaking competition

Two members of the Chillicothe FFA chapter, Meredith Oesch, and Kaylee Lewis, placed second in public speaking contests held last week.

Meredith represented the Livingston County Farm Bureau at the Farm Bureau public speaking contest. As the winner of a district contest, she advanced to state.

The contest consisted of students preparing a six to eight-minute speech on the topic of “Agricultural Opportunities Abound…How Can Farm Bureau Assist and Meet the Challenges?”.

Kaylee Lewis competed in the Missouri Sheep Producers State FFA Speaking contest. She also advanced to state after winning a district contest.

