Two from Brookfield hurt in crash west of Macon

Two Brookfield residents were injured, one of them seriously, in a single vehicle pickup accident Monday two miles west of Macon.

The highway patrol listed 46-year-old Sherri Johnson-Sturguess of Brookfield with serious injuries. She was a passenger in the vehicle driven by 49-year-old Derek Sturguess of Brookfield who received minor injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia.

The highway patrol reports the westbound pickup went out of control on an ice-covered Highway 36, slid off the road, struck a ditch, and overturned onto its top. The pickup was demolished in the accident at 4:40 Monday afternoon.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

