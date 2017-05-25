Two flee from authorities in Livingston County in separate incidents

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports two incidents involving individuals attempting to flee from officers this week.

A deputy on a traffic stop in Utica Monday saw a pickup without license plates owned and usually driven by an individual known to have a revoked driver’s license.

The driver sped off after seeing the deputy and the deputy attempted to stop the pickup, but the driver accelerated, stopped at a residence, and fled. The vehicle’s door was left open, and the keys were in the ignition.

The vehicle was towed, and drug paraphernalia was seized from it.

Canine Zaki was called to the scene, but the suspect was not found.

The investigation continues and arrests may be pending.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol in a one-vehicle traffic accident investigation Tuesday afternoon.

The female driver was allegedly westbound on the outer road on the north side of U. S. 36 west of Chillicothe when they crossed the west and eastbound lanes and struck a large sign. The driver allegedly fled from the damaged vehicle on foot into a brushy area.

Officers completed an immediate search of the area, but the driver was not immediately found.

The Highway Patrol later located the driver at a residence in Chillicothe Wednesday.

Like this: Like Loading...