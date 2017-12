Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments Assistant Administrator Matt Arthaud reports Edna Foster and Brigette Bunnell have filed for two positions on the Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors.

Both are incumbents, and their terms will expire in April.

Candidates may file for the three-year term positions at Sunnyview Nursing Home office in Trenton until January 16th.

The office will be closed from Christmas Day through New Year’s Day.

