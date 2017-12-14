Two face judge in circuit court in Trenton

Trenton resident Glenn Nelson Williams pleaded guilty to charges of sexual misconduct in the second degree stemming from an incident last May.

Williams was fined $750 and sentenced to 15 days confinement in the Grundy County Detention Center. Judge Steve Hudson suspended the execution of the jail time and placed Williams on probation for two years with supervision by North Missouri Court Services. Williams also was ordered to pay $100 to the Grundy County law enforcement fund plus court costs.

Manning, Iowa resident Jacob Allan Schroeder pleaded guilty in two cases involving misdemeanor charges. Plea agreements were involved in both. The prosecutor amended one charge to failure to register a motor vehicle.

Schroeder was sentenced to 12 days in the Grundy County Detention Center; then given credit for already serving the time. He also pleaded guilty to a state-amended charge of having defective equipment. Schroeder was fined $152 and court costs were assessed in both cases.

