Two employees receive raises during Executive Session of Trenton City Council meeting

The Trenton City Council has authorized pay raises for two employees who have assumed additional duties following the death in August of Electric Plant Supervisor Steve Sims.

City Administrator Ron Urton said Kyle Sharp will receive a raise of $2,341 making his annual salary $33,000. Sharp will continue in the title of electric plant operator. Urton said Information Technology Coordinator for the city and TMU, Dennis Robb, will receive a $6,000 making his annual salary $42,300.

The personnel actions were announced this morning following last night’s executive session of the Trenton City Council.

Urton also reported the council discussed, but took no action last night, on a right of way issue with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

On a different topic, Urton said the city is seeking requests for qualifications from engineering companies regarding work being planned for Normal Street. He said the project includes sewer main repairs or replacements that are to be done before the Trenton Street Department does an overlay resurfacing project on Normal in 2019.

