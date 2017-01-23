Two dead after small plane crashes in Texas

(UPI) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said two people died after a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff near Wellington.

Pilot Claton Miller, 28, of Wellington, and Danna Wilhelm, 40, of San Angelo, died in the crash that occurred Saturday at about 2:20 p.m.

Sgt. Cindy Barkley, an official of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said an eyewitness told investigators the pilot of the Bellanca 7GCBC Citabria aircraft lost control of the plane after he banked to make a turn after takeoff from Marian Airpark, which caused the plane to overturn and crash in a field south of the airport.

Collingsworth County Justice of the Peace Jo Rita Henard pronounced both victims dead at the scene. Barkley said there were high winds at the time of the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board arrived at the scene on Sunday and was investigating the incident.

