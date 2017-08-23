Two committees to meet Thursday at Trenton City Hall

There will be meetings of two different committees are Thursday night at the Trenton City Hall.

The administrative committee meets first, at 6 o’clock in the evening. The agenda includes a proposed contract that would have Trenton paving some streets at Sumner.

Also for review is the Green Hills Animal Shelter contract. Discussion items include starting salary for police officers, the street sweeper that is out of commission due to a traffic accident, the publication cost for nuisances, as well as selling the property at 1002 West 14th Street in Trenton.

The utility committee meeting begins at 7 o’clock tomorrow evening with an agenda that includes a report on pump repair at the sewer plant; and a report on the request for proposal for the fiber optics network/phone system for TMU facilities.

An update is scheduled for the effluent disinfection project as survey work has been completed. Other updates include the north sub-station generator engines which have undergone repairs. New topics for committee discussion include relays for breakers on the electrical system; a recommendation on bids for North sub-station fuel tanks; and a safety inspection of the reservoir dam.

Both the administrative and utility committees have members from the Trenton City Council.

