Two bridges to close for work in Grundy County this week

Routine bridge maintenance will close two bridges in Grundy County this week.

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will close Route W between Route F and Southwest 30th Avenue from 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The following day, Thursday, Aug. 10, crews will close Route N between Route NN and Northeast 20th Street from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

All scheduled work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change. During these closures, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

