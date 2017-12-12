Two being held in Sydney Loofe case charged with unrelated crimes

In what Nebraska authorities have described as “two persons of interest” in the disappearance and death of a 24-year-old Nebraska woman, they have now been charged in federal court with a crime apparently unrelated to the Sydney Loofe case.

Officials have listed 23-year-old Bailey Boswell as once having an address in Trenton as recently as last year (April 2016). The other person in custody is 51-year-old Aubrey Trail who in recent years had a Falls City, Nebraska address.

Both are accused of transporting stolen items across state lines – according to documents filed in federal court in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Radio Network, among other media sources, reports the charge alleges that the two carried stolen merchandise valued at more than $5,000 from Hiawatha, Kansas, to Beatrice, Nebraska, on October 20th. Both remain in federal custody.

A body believed to be that of Sydney Loofe was found last week in a farming area in central Nebraska. She had been reported missing on November 16th.

