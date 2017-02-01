Two arrested after eight pounds of heroin found in Maine, Massachusetts

(UPI) — Two people were arrested after eight pounds of a heroin/fentanyl mixture were seized in Maine and Massachusetts, authorities said.

Maine Drug Enforcement Administration spokespeople referred Monday to the seizure of the heroin, found in Sanford, Maine, and in an undisclosed location in Massachusetts, as Maine’s largest drug bust in history. Maine Public Safety Commissioner Jon Morris said the haul was the equivalent of 35,000 individual doses. Jason Bolduc, 39, and Nicole Farrar, 35, both of Sanford, were arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking.

Officials also found a storage shed in New Hampshire, rented by Bolduc, containing $178,000 in cash, several handguns and ledger books with records of drug dealing. Several cars, trucks and farm implements, believed to be purchased by Bolduc with drug profits, were also seized.

The Maine DEA added 14 new agents in early 2016. Two pounds of heroin was discovered in July, destined for Maine’s Aroostook County, and last week the Maine DEA and the federal U.S. DEA announced they found 4.4 pounds of heroin in Massachusetts.

Agents said, after Bolduc and Farrar were charged, that more arrests are likely.

