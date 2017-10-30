Two area men arrested by authorities over the weekend

Charges of unlawful use of a weapon have been filed against a Spickard man and a Trenton man was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

38-year-old Jeromey Dean Romesburg is accused of exhibiting in the presence of one or more persons, a Ruger 9 millimeter handgun in what authorities say was an angry or threatening manner. Romesburg was arrested Friday by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies. Bond is $6,000 cash with Romesburg to appear on November 14 in the Associate Division of Grundy County circuit court.

19-year-old Jeffrey Chad Corbin of Trenton posted $2,500 bond on a charge of driving while his license was suspended or revoked, third offense.

Corbin was arrested Saturday on East 28th Street by Trenton Police officers and is to appear November 14 in Associate Division of the circuit court.

