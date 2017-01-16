Trump promises ‘insurance for everybody’ as rallies held nationwide for Obamacare

WASHINGTON (UPI) — As Congress sets the table for a repeal of Obamacare, and Democrats and Republicans alike raise concerns about the repeal, President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview this weekend he has a plan to keep “everybody” insured.

Trump said in an interview Saturday night with The Washington Post that he has a plan aimed at “insurance for everyone,” but offered no new details and largely did not rebut the concerns of millions who may lose their insurance if Congress successfully passes a repeal of the Affordable Care Act without a replacement.

The concerns of millions were also aired during 70 rallies held across the country Sunday, as people showed up to hear speakers organize opposition to repealing the law that has made health insurance more accessible, and in many cases more affordable than it had been before being passed in 2010.

Last week, the U.S. House and Senate separately passed bills to set up a structure for the potential repeal of the ACA.

“We’re going to have insurance for everybody. There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can’t pay for it, you don’t get it. That’s not going to happen with us,” Trump said, adding that people “can expect to have great health care. It will be in a much-simplified form. Much less expensive and much better.”

Trump said throughout his campaign for president he “would not let people die in the streets” and that there would be a plan to make sure people can get care but has yet to offer details.

Republicans in Congress have mentioned potential parts of a replacement for the ACA, however, few have put forth a plan beyond what and how they would like to repeal from existing law aside from Sen. Rand Paul.

Paul unveiled a concept Sunday morning on CNN’s State of the Union that eliminates the ACA’s mandates and policy minimums, while introducing new tax credits and health savings accounts, and offers promises of cheaper premiums.

“There are differences of opinion about the Affordable Care Act — some like it, some don’t like it,” Sen. Bernie Sanders said at a rally Sunday, speaking to people concerned they’ll lose the insurance they have. “But very few Americans believe that we should repeal the ACA without a replacement program to make it better. Know we are saying to our Republican colleagues: We will not allow you to throw up to 30 million Americans off of health insurance.”

Like this: Like Loading...