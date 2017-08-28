Trucker’s rig totaled in Highway 36 crash in Livingston County

A truck driver from Indiana was injured Sunday when the tractor trailer he was driving went off westbound Highway 36, three miles west of Utica in Livingston County.

The highway patrol reported injuries as moderate for 50-year-old Kenneth Knorpp of Centerville, Indiana who was taken by an ambulance to the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

The highway patrol reports the big rig traveled off the north side of Highway 36, then returned to the road. The trailer overturned and broke loose from the semi and came to a stop off the north side of the road. The semi overturned and came to rest on its driver’s side, blocking the driving lane of westbound Highway 36.

The tractor trailer was totaled in the 11:30 Sunday morning accident.

Like this: Like Loading...