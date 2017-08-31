Trucker rolls big rig on Highway 36 in Linn County

A Mississippi truck driver was injured Wednesday morning in a roll over accident that occurred on Highway 36 in Linn County.

The highway patrol reports 27-year-old Kendrick Hinton of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi was taken by ambulance to the Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with moderate injuries.

The accident report noted Hinton was eastbound a half mile east of Highway 5 when the big rig failed to negotiate a curve on U.S. Highway 36, ran off the road, struck a road sign, and overturned, getting demolished in the process.

Hinton was wearing a seat belt

