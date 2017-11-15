Troopers to be out in force during Thanksgiving holiday weekend

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H will participate in the Thanksgiving holiday weekend enforcement operations.

Troop H troopers will participate in Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort as well as a statewide special enforcement operation during peak travel periods through November 22nd through 26th.

Troopers will also be assigned to 20-mile stretches of Interstate 35.

Commanding Officer Captain James McDonald reports troopers will vigorously enforce all traffic laws and help motorists in need of assistance. He says the objective of the special enforcement operations is to reduce the number and severity of traffic crashes.

