Troopers prevent crash on Highway 63 as driver heads south in northbound lane

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports they began receiving multiple reports on Thursday of a vehicle traveling southbound, in the northbound lanes, of U.S. Highway 63 near Jacksonville, Missouri.

Two troopers responded to the area to search for the suspect vehicle with one trooper stopping northbound traffic on U.S. 63 near the Moberly airport. The trooper also deployed spike strips to disable the vehicle if needed.

The second trooper located the suspect vehicle near Cairo still traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. The vehicle continued to travel south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 63, and struck the spike strips, disabling the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving while intoxicated – drugs and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

The patrol notes that the numerous calls from the public were instrumental in locating the suspect vehicle, preventing a crash, and removing an intoxicated driver from the road.

Captain James E. Wilt, the commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, encourages the public to contact the patrol headquarters in their district anytime they come upon a crash or observe a vehicle driving in a dangerous manner, or drivers can use the statewide emergency number for the Missouri State Highway Patrol which is *55.

