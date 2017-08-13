Trespassing call in Livingston County results in drug seizure

A Livingston County Sheriff’s Office call regarding possible trespassing by several persons on private property in Avalon resulted in the seizure of drugs Sunday.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports Detective Ryan Ford responded to the call, and further investigation resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, packages of suspected diazepam, and two packages of marijuana as well as additional items.

Cox says all items were packaged for immediate sale, and the persons planned to travel to a specific location in Bedford.

Fifty-one-year-old Tresa Wilson of Chillicothe was arrested for drug distribution and/or possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

She was taken to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, then transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail.

Wilson was charged in Livingston County Associate Circuit Court with alleged two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond is $5,000 cash.

Cox reports additional investigation has and is taking place with potential arrests pending.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted the sheriff’s office.

