Trenton’s Utility Committee has full agenda at Thursday meeting

Discussion on several topics highlighted a one-hour meeting last night of the Utility Committee to the Trenton City Council.

Earlier in the evening, several members of the public attended a town hall meeting to review a new TMU policy on renter utility connections requirements.

Utility committee members heard from Electric Distribution Supervisor Mark Newton discussing the purchase of reclosers as well as possible electric system improvements in the lake area of eastern Trenton. The committee indicated it wanted to put the requests on hold until the utility’s six-month budget review in November.

A recloser is a circuit breaker equipped with a mechanism that automatically closes the breaker after it has been opened due to a fault. Reclosers are used on overhead distribution systems to detect and interrupt momentary faults.

Newton said there are five priority locations that should get updated with a new recloser perhaps one a year if funding permits.

Mayor Nick McHargue asked the utility committee to budget money for TMU tree trimming work to get limbs out of power lines. At one time, Newton said the budget had allowed $25,000 for tree trimming but it has been recently cut.

Utility Director Ron Urton reported on several topics including five companies who have expressed interest in the request for qualifications for fiber optics for the city and TMU. The request is being advertised with August 7 the due date to submit information to Trenton City Hall.

Urton showed committee members O-rings that were allowing fuel to leak into oil on two of the north sub station generators. The injectors were pulled and are undergoing repair at a cost of about $22,000. As a preventative measure, and likely at less cost, Urton is looking to have the O-rings routinely replaced on three other sub station generators.

Urton reported two easements remain to be signed for the 17 Street water line replacement project.

He presented information on seeking bids this Winter for the painting of the two water towers next year. Urton reported that specs are being developed for SCADA control of water level control valves at the base of each water tower.

He noted geo tech engineers are planning to begin boring in mid-August for the sewer plant disinfection project.

Urton said Trenton’s street crew is working via an agreement with Lawson which recently increased their street projects to require 35 percent more asphalt work.

Trenton Municipal Utility power line and personnel work last week in connection with moving a house is expected to cost about $5,500. TMU is to be reimbursed by the property owners for those expenses.

The next utility committee meeting, which is to follow an administrative committee meeting, has been scheduled for August 24.

