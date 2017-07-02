Trenton’s Economic Development Committee reviews agreement with development alliance

Members of Trenton’s Economic Development Committee at their latest meeting reviewed a one-year agreement with the North Central Missouri Development Alliance.

The city and its municipal utility have budgeted $40,000 for this fiscal year to go toward economic development.

The agreement calls for the non-profit to submit to the city, quarterly and annual reports on activities of the alliance and expenditures made with the city’s’ money.

Committee members then voted to advance the agreement to the full Trenton City Council for consideration.

With four council members and other city officials present, Street Supervisor Martin Schieb spoke of the need to replace a culvert on 28 Street east of the saddle club. He said it would be a tube with a 36-inch diameter and 50 feet long.

City Administrator Ron Urton said he’s awaiting a response from Trenton Township on mowing city right of ways while a boom mower pump awaits replacement.

