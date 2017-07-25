Trenton Building and Nuisance Board takes action on 20 properties

Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board last evening took action on 20 properties of concern, granting eight of them extensions of time.

Added to the list last evening was 3307 East 10th Street – the location of the Lakeview Inn where debris remains from the May 20th fire. The board voted to declare the property as a nuisance. Fire Chief Brandon Gibler told the city council later in the evening that the state fire marshal’s report has not yet been provided to him.

Three locations previously declared a nuisance, were advanced to public hearings They are 416 West 13th Court, 1323 Tindall, and 2110 Mable Street.

Public hearings were held on eight locations. Advancing to findings of fact are three addresses: 1109 East 24th Street, 1205 East 10th Street, and 1312 Shanklin.

Five addresses move from findings of fact to the certificate of existence of a dangerous building. Those locations are 403 Jefferson, 513 West 15h Street, 607 West Crowder, 821 East 19th Street, and 2408 Chicago.

Owners of five properties of concern attended the public hearing and received extensions of time to complete requested work. Six-month extensions were given to 825 West Crowder, 1715 Lulu, and 3726 East 28th Street.

A 90-day extension was issued to 1307 Harris Avenue. And tabled to next month was storage property at 1104 East 17th Street. Although in findings of fact, three locations received extensions: 60 days at 1116 East 23rd Street and 1213 Normal; 30 more days was given at 817 East 19th Street.

Five members of the building and nuisance board were at the meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...