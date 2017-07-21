Trenton’s Administrative Committee busy at Thursday meeting

Trenton’s Administrative Committee will forward two topics for action during a meeting next month of the full city council.

At the meeting last evening at city hall, the committee reviewed a possible contract with the Green Hills Animal Shelter.

Following negotiations, the city council will be looking at a one-year agreement that has the city paying a $2,000 which is an increase $400. The city also would pay a holding rate of $13.00 per day per animal, an increase of $3.00. The maximum number of holding days is set at 900 based on a three-year average. If above the 900, the city would pay a higher per day rate of $15 dollars per animal. This covers up to five days per animal. After that, it’s the animal shelters financial responsibility.

The animal rate includes cats and dogs picked up by animal control at Trenton. There was a brief discussion on the city maybe no longer trapping and taking cats to the animal shelter in an apparent effort to reduce expense incurred by the city. No recommendation on cats was made last evening, however.

The practice of picking up stray cats was enacted by city ordinance a few years ago.

The administrative committee looked at a draft ordinance entitled pedestrian rights and duties as it pertains to soliciting funds at intersections with traffic signals.

The document requires responsible groups to obtain a permit from the city, provide proof of liability insurance and a signed hold harmless agreement. Participants are to be at least 18 years old, wear highly visible safety vests, and a minimum of three traffic markers on each street of the intersections being used.

Regarding having the fire department personnel shooting community fireworks, City Clerk Cindy Simpson said she had not heard back from the citys’ insurance carrier but expressed her doubt that city personnel would be allowed to do so.

Detailed information also was provided on requirements for an individual to become trained and licensed through the state as a pyro tech. The topic had come up at a public meeting last month, after it was announced a pyro tech was not available to shoot off July 4 fireworks in Trenton.

It was reported to the administrative committee that Snyder and Associates has been selected as the engineering company for planning the fire department training facility. Two companies had submitted qualifications for a committee to rate and review.

Glen Briggs is Grundy County’s Emergency Management Director noted a state statute requires every jurisdiction to have an Emergency Management Director. To that extent, the committee is asking Mayor Nick McHargue to appoint Trenton Fire Chief Brandon Gibler to serve as the city’s emergency management official.

Mayor Nick McHargue brought up the possibility of forming a special road district to oversee the street department like the park board does for the parks in Trenton.

Doctor McHargue said he’d like to see a larger portion of the city taxpayers’ money now going to Trenton township, return to Trenton and be spent on streets. It was noted by those at the city hall meeting last night that Trenton township had previously provided $16,000 per year back to the city but the allocation was not made last year.

