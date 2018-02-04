Trenton woman’s vehicle sideswiped south of Trenton

The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton woman sustained minor injuries when a vehicle sideswiped her car five miles southwest of Trenton Friday morning.

Thirty-eight-year-old Michelle Persinger traveled south on Route W when a northbound vehicle sideswiped her vehicle near a hill crest and left the scene. Persinger’s car received moderate damage and an ambulance transported her to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

The Patrol reports she wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office assisting at the scene.

