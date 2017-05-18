Trenton woman totals van in Harrison County crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton woman sustained moderate injuries when her vehicle overturned in Harrison County Wednesday morning.

Seventy-year-old Ann Jo Retzke failed to negotiate a curve on Missouri 146 a mile northwest of Melbourne, and her minivan traveled off the north side of the road.

Retzke overcorrected, crossed back onto the road, and traveled off the south side before her vehicle struck a ditch and overturned coming to a rest on its wheels in the eastbound lanes, totaling the vehicle.

An ambulance transported Retzke to the Harrison County Community Hospital.

The Patrol reports she wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department assisted.

