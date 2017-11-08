Trenton woman injured after car hits deer on I-35

Local News November 8, 2017 KTTN News
The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton woman sustained a minor injury when the car she was a passenger in struck a deer on southbound Interstate 35 Tuesday night in Clinton County.

The patrol report noted 21-year-old Felicia Delp was transported by emergency medical services to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. The car was driven by 26-year-old Justin Hullinger of Utica who wasn’t hurt.

The 7 pm Tuesday accident, approximately one mile south of Cameron, caused extensive damage to the vehicle.  Both occupants were using seatbelts.

The Cameron Police assisted the highway patrol.

