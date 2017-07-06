Trenton woman dies in fatal crash on Main Street

Trenton Police Department is investigating a fatality traffic accident that happened last night in downtown Trenton.

Police Chief Tommy Wright said the accident happened in front of the Plaza Apartments, which is 8th and Main when a 48-year-old Trenton woman was transported to Wright Memorial Hospital where she later died because of her injuries.

According to the police investigation and witness statements, she allegedly walked into the path of a westbound Ford F-150 pickup truck and was hit by the truck driven by a 36-year-old Trenton man.

No names have been released.

Chief Wright said the accident was still under investigation and further information is to be released, he said, at a later time.

It’s the first traffic fatality of this year in Grundy County.

Like this: Like Loading...