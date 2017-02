The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on a charge of passing a bad check of less than $500 with no account or insufficient funds, a class C felony.

Forty-nine-year-old Patricia Todd was arrested Tuesday and is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court February 14th.

Bond is set at $1,500 cash only.

Court documents accuse Todd of passing a bad check for $408 on a non-existent Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri account payable to Trenton Money Store.

