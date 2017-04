The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on a probation violation.

Eighteen-year-old Taya Sternquist was arrested on special conditions of failure to complete the Third Circuit Supervisory Program.

Her bond is $15,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court May 9.

Sternquist was originally charged with possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and endangering the welfare of a child.

