Trenton woman arrested on felony charges

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman Wednesday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kimberly Ann Minard was arrested on the felony charges of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk as well as the misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked or suspended, second or subsequent offense.

Her bond for the felonies is $25,000 cash only, and her bond for the misdemeanor is $2,500.

She is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court June 13th.

Court documents accuse Minard of possessing methamphetamine as well as operating a motor vehicle on Crowder Road during a time when her license was suspended.

