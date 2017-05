The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on two misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace.

Thirty-nine-year-old Sheila Rae Coon-Phillips was arrested Monday.

Her bond is $3,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court May 9.

Court documents accuse Coon-Phillips of unreasonably and knowingly causing alarm to two individuals and to Pizza Hut employees.

