Trenton teen cited with DWI in crash east of Trenton

The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton teen sustained moderate injuries after his vehicle overturned on Missouri 6 four miles east of Trenton Monday night.

Eighteen-year-old Cade Darting traveled west when his sports utility vehicle crossed the center line and went off the south side of the road before striking an embankment and overturning. The vehicle came to a rest on its wheels and was totaled.

An ambulance transported Darting to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton and the Patrol reports he did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Patrol cited Darting for failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, minor in possession, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

