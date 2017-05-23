Trenton teen arrested on failure to appear warrant

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on a warrant accusing him of failure to appear in circuit court.

19-year-old Hayden Robert McGill is held at the Grundy County Detention Center on $15,000 cash bond.

McGill was originally accused from October of 2015 of two counts of second-degree burglary of two residences in Trenton for the alleged purpose of stealing.

He was initially placed on probation which was later revoked on a probation violation.

McGill in October was ordered to serve a five-year term with the department of corrections. The court then retained jurisdiction for 120 days.

