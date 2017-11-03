Trenton teen arrested in Clinton County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident for theft or stealing and statutory rape.

Nineteen-year-old Jerry Dean Reeder was arrested Friday in Clinton County.

He was charged with three felonies: theft or stealing with the value of property or services between $500 and $25,000, first-degree statutory rape with a person less than 14 years old, and sexual misconduct involving a child.

His bond is $50,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court November 14th.

Court documents accuse Reeder of appropriating $1,581.53 in lottery tickets, food, and drinks from Casey’s General Store without the consent of the store and with the purpose to deprive the store of the items.

