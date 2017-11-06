Trenton teen arrested for 2nd time in two weeks

Nineteen-year-old old Jeffrey Chad Corbin of Trenton was arrested over the weekend and is charged with driving while suspended or revoked.

Bond was set at $5,000 dollars with Corbin to appear November 14 in Associate Division of the circuit court.

Police arrested Corbin while he was allegedly driving a vehicle on East 28th Street in Trenton. It the second time on consecutive weekends that Corbin was arrested by police.

Corbin had posted bond following an October 28th arrest on a charge of driving while suspended or revoked – second or subsequent offense. He appears in court on that charge Nov. 14.

