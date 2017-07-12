Trenton students receive gold medals at National Leadership Conference

Several Trenton Middle and High School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members received gold medals for Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) events at the National Leadership Conference.

Evelyn McCullough, Grace Kennebeck, and Lexi Gott competed in the Chapter Service Project Portfolio STAR event at the conference in Nashville, Tennessee. Their project focused on the importance of water in life.

Jake McNabb and Bailee McAtee competed in the Interpersonal Communication event. The project focused on being kind to others.

Mykah Hurley and Sarah Jordan competed in the Foods Innovation event focusing on making a healthy snack using more protein.

