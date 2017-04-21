Trenton streets to receive facelift starting Monday, April 24

Milling contractors will work on multiple Trenton streets Monday and Tuesday.

Streets to be worked on Monday starting at 8 o’clock in the morning include Main Street from Crowder Road to 17th Street, the 10th Street and Laclede Street Intersection, the 10th Street and Custer Street Intersection, Grant Street from 7th Street to 8th Street, and Harris Avenue from 13th Street to 13th Court.

Streets to be worked on Tuesday starting at 7 o’clock in the morning include: the 12th Street and Shanklin Street Intersection, 11th Street from Harris Avenue to Avalon Street, 10th Street west of Emma Street and the 10th Street Intersection, 12th Street and Harris Avenue Intersection, Kelso Street from 13th Street and 13th Court, Oklahoma Avenue from 17th Street to East 10th Street, and Industrial Drive in front of the Armory.

Vehicles should be moved from these locations by 7 o’clock in the morning on the day work starts.

The schedule may change due to weather and how fast the milling contractor completes the streets.

Like this: Like Loading...