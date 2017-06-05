Trenton Street Department to work on asphalting street in Lake area

Trenton’s Street Department plans on doing some asphalting work in the Lake area of eastern Trenton Tuesday, June 6.

Depending on weather conditions, the street department has scheduled the asphalt work on the portion of Lake Trenton Drive between Fisherman Road and Hunter Road.

This project is expected to begin at 7:30 in the morning and concludes by approximately 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

The street department is asking motorists to avoid the Lake Trenton Drive area if possible during the asphalt project on Tuesday.

